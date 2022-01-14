Seoul [South Korea], January 14 (ANI): North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward on Friday, the third launch in a little over a week, reported Yonhap News Agency citing South Korea's military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that Pyongyang has launched an unidentified projectile on Friday without elaborating further.

The Friday's launch came after the US had imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday.

The Russian company Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list under the North Korea Sanctions Regulations for allegedly aiding North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, said OFAC.

"Actions are part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's [North Korea's] weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson had said in a statement on Wednesday. (ANI)

