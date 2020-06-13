Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 1,195 to 175,218 - Health Minister

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:12 AM IST
World News | Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 1,195 to 175,218 - Health Minister
World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 1,195 to 175,218 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 1,195 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 175,218. We have lost 24 patients today, the death toll amounts to 4,778 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Precision Operation Carried Out in Anantnag Ensured No Collateral Damage, Both Terrorists Eliminated Were of Hizbul Mujahideen: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,242 to 149,102 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 987 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 423,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Ankara Fahrettin Koca Johns Hopkins University Minister Turkey Twitter World Health Organization
