Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said that Omar Ayub Khan would become Prime Minister of the country if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released results on the basis of Form 45, according to ARY News.

Barrister Gohar called for a quick investigation into the claims of rigging made by the Commissioner Rawalpindi division during a press conference in Islamabad.

It should be noted that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned from his position after acknowledging that there had been alleged electoral manipulation in 2024.

Chattha acknowledged that election tampering occurred and that under his supervision, candidates with a lead in their constituencies and over 70,000 votes were turned into losers with the use of fictitious seals, reported ARY News.

Barrister Gohar claimed that the Commissioner had to identify the victorious candidates when he declared that they had been defeated.

The PTI leader claimed, "We were winning the election based on Form 45, but later our candidates were defeated with Form 47."

The Commissioner's statement, according to Barrister Gohar, is extremely serious. "If we go towards a new election, we have to open the Pandora's Box," he continued.

It is important to note that Omar Ayub Khan, the secretary general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was suggested by the party's founder as a candidate for prime minister (PM). (ANI)

