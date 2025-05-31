Islamabad, May 31 (PTI) A senior Pakistani government official was killed when Baloch militants briefly seized control of a city in the restive Balochistan province, torching properties and looting a bank, authorities said on Saturday.

Militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) stormed Sorab city in the Khuzdar district late Friday.

Also Read | Trump Remittance Tax to Hit Africans Hard.

They ransacked government offices, looted a commercial bank and set fire to the residences of several government officials, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Hidayat Buledi Baloch was killed while trying to save state property and lives during the attack, Rind said.

Also Read | Colombia Withdraws Statement Condoling Terrorists Killed in 'Operation Sindoor', Will Issue Strong Support for India, Says Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

Rind termed the attack a direct challenge to the writ of the state and a "cowardly attempt to destabilise the region".

Security forces, including the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies were rushed to the city after the rebel attack and launched a search and clearance operation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the cowardly attack.

In a statement, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Buledi, saying that he “set a high example of bravery while fighting terrorists”.

The Prime Minister vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till the complete elimination of the menace from the country.

Pakistan has long fought an insurgency in the resource-rich yet impoverished province of Balochistan. T

he Baloch groups accuse the government of exploiting the region's natural resources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)