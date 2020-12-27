London [UK], December 27 (ANI): An online panel discussion will be organised on Monday over "Karima Baloch Death and Balochistan, way forward" in the United Kingdom (UK).

Participants in the online panel include Mehran Marri from the UK, Mir Saleem Sinai from Germany, Arif Aajakia from the UK and Tahir Gora from Canada.

The discussion to be held at 20:00 (UK time) or 1:30 am, as per Indian Standard Time (IST), will be uploaded on social media and on multiple online TV channels on December 29.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbour front last Monday morning after being missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima, as a "non-criminal death", but family and friends are demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Karima had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan. (ANI)

