West Bengal [India], February 5 (ANI): At the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Bhutanese Minister Younten Phuntsho emphasised the importance of the summit as a platform for strengthening the collaboration between India and Bhutan.

Addressing the audience, he said, "For Bhutan, this summit is an opportunity to further deepen our (India-Bhutan) collaboration and identify strategic areas where our shared aspirations align. There are several key areas where we can forge even stronger partnership - first is tourism, we invite investors to explore opportunities in wellness tourism. Secondly, connectivity, thirdly, agriculture and agro-processing, and renewable energy."

The 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is being held on February 5-6, 2025, in Kolkata, bringing together industry leaders and policymakers to discuss future investment opportunities. The summit has been a crucial event in promoting economic collaboration, and this year's focus on India-Bhutan relations highlights the strengthening ties between the two countries. West Bengal, the host state, continues to establish itself as an economic powerhouse, driven by its strategic location, effective government policies, and an ever-expanding industrial sector.

West Bengal has consistently demonstrated impressive economic growth, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expected to reach INR 18.79 lakh crores for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Known for its industrial strength, the state has become a hub for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, IT, cement, leather, iron & steel, and textiles. West Bengal stands as the largest economy in Eastern India and ranks as the fourth-largest state in the country in terms of Net Value Added, further cementing its position as a critical player in India's economic development.

Minister Phuntsho's address focused on the strategic areas where Bhutan and India could deepen their ties, emphasising sectors such as tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Phuntsho urged investors to consider opportunities in wellness tourism, reflecting Bhutan's commitment to sustainable growth and development.

The growing collaboration between India and Bhutan was also reinforced recently with the visit of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The King attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh at the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the close relationship between the two nations.

During his visit, the King participated in spiritual activities and engaged in discussions that underscored the mutual trust and understanding between India and Bhutan. The King was also received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and participated in events that reaffirmed the historical and ongoing partnership between the countries. (ANI)

