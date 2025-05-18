Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI): Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed over 100 people, according to the health ministry, as international mediators push for progress in ceasefire talks, CNN reported.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel began in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, with Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu confirming "negotiations without preconditions."

Also Read | Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Alias Abu Saiullah Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Sindh.

While there's some optimism around the talks, a breakthrough seems unlikely. Israel has indicated it might end the war if Hamas surrenders, but Hamas is unlikely to accept, as per CNN.

"If Hamas wants to talk about ending the war through Hamas's surrender, we will be ready," an Israeli source said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: US President Donald Trump To Speak With Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky on May 19.

According to CNN, the talks continued on Sunday as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation in Gaza, aiming to destroy Hamas and free remaining hostages.

The IDF claims its campaign brought Hamas back to the negotiating table, but analysts believe it's more likely Hamas agreed to talks following a visit from US President Donald Trump to the Middle East.

"Following discussions between Qatar and the US during President Trump's visit to Doha, there is a renewed push by mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt to see if a new ceasefire agreement can be reached," an official with knowledge of the talks told CNN.

This past week, Netanyahu directed the Israeli negotiating team to head to Qatar for talks, but made clear that he is only committed to negotiating a proposal put forward by the US' Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which calls for the release of half the hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire. That proposal did not guarantee an end to the war.

Trump was in Doha on Wednesday as part of a Middle East trip that skipped Israel. Trump said this month that he wanted an end to the "brutal war" in Gaza. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)