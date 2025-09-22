Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that at least 1,006 people have died and 3.02 million have been rescued across Pakistan amid severe rains and flash floods since June 26, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the NDMA said a total of 5,768 rescue operations were conducted nationwide, during which 273,524 relief items were distributed. Medical treatment was provided to 662,098 individuals at 741 camps set up through coordinated efforts of the NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the Pakistan Army, and other emergency services.

Punjab recorded the highest fatalities with 304 deaths, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported 504 deaths, comprising 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women. Sindh saw 80 deaths, Balochistan 30, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) 41, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) 38, and Islamabad nine. Nationwide, 1,063 people sustained injuries, with Punjab accounting for 661, K-P 218, Sindh 87, PoGB 52, PoJK 37, Balochistan five, and Islamabad three.

Rescue efforts were concentrated in Punjab, where 2.81 million people were evacuated through 4,749 operations. Sindh followed with 184,011 people rescued in 753 operations, and K-P with 14,317 people rescued in 211 operations, The Express Tribune reported.

The floods have caused widespread property and infrastructure damage. Nationwide, 12,569 homes were affected, including 4,128 destroyed and 8,441 partially damaged, while 6,509 livestock were lost. At least 239 bridges and 1,981 kilometers of roads were destroyed or damaged. K-P lost 52 bridges and 437 km of roads; PoJK 94 bridges and 201 km of roads; and PoGB 87 bridges and 20 km of roads.

Relief distributions included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, ration bags, food packs, and equipment such as solar panels, de-watering pumps, and generators. A total of 1,690 camps were established, comprising 741 medical camps that treated over 662,000 people and 949 relief camps that sheltered 152,252 individuals, The Express Tribune reported.

The NDMA said coordinated operations to deliver relief, restore infrastructure, and support rehabilitation efforts are ongoing. (ANI)

