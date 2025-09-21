Tampa, September 21: A passenger at Tampa International Airport attempted to smuggle what appeared to be human remains in their luggage, sparking a shocking discovery by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. The traveller had declared only 10 cigars, but CBP Agriculture Specialists found prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped bag containing bones, including part of a skull. The passenger claimed the items were intended for "rituals," though officials did not clarify the type.

According to a report by The Independent, CBP Agriculture Specialists carefully examined the foil-wrapped bag and confirmed that the contents included fragments resembling a human skull along with other bones. Officers wore gloves while handling the items to prevent any potential health risks. The unusual discovery prompted immediate action, and the remains were confiscated and destroyed due to concerns over contamination and public safety. Authorities have not confirmed whether the passenger will face criminal charges. Telecom Outage in US: Over 1,800 Flights Delayed, Hundreds Cancelled After Phone Company Equipment Failure Forces FAA To Manually Control Air Traffic in Dallas.

🚬 FROM CIGARS TO BONES?! 💀 What started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at @FlyTPA turned bizarre. CBP Agriculture Specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a… pic.twitter.com/yxFKtU5EQP — Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel (@DFOFlorida) September 18, 2025

The report also highlighted that travelling with human remains into the US is tightly regulated. Non-cremated remains must be accompanied by a death certificate and transported in leak-proof containers to prevent exposure to blood or bodily fluids, according to CDC guidelines. While clean, dry bones may not always require a permit, bringing them for purposes other than burial, entombment, or cremation can lead to legal scrutiny. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

The passenger’s claim of using the remains for “rituals” raises questions about compliance with these regulations. The Independent noted that CBP officials described the incident as highly unusual but emphasised that airport officers routinely encounter unexpected items in luggage. Carlos C Martel, Director of Field Operations for CBP in Miami and Tampa, commented that while officers cannot predict what travellers bring, they are trained to detect and handle potentially hazardous items.

