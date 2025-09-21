London, September 21: In a coordinated diplomatic move ahead of the high-stakes United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session this week, three major Western countries — the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada — on Sunday formally recognised the State of Palestine, reviving global debate over the long-standing two-state solution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK’s recognition of Palestine in a statement on social media. “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK PM Keir Starmer said on X, signalling a shift in London’s Middle East policy. UK Formally Recognises State of Palestine, Says PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

UK Recognises State of Palestine Ahead of UNGA Session

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the same sentiment, releasing a detailed statement from Ottawa. “Since 1947, Canada has supported a two-state solution – Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security. Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of lasting peace in the Middle East,” the Canadian PM said on X.

Canada Recognises State of Palestine

My statement formally recognising the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/LnmrX29TCV — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 21, 2025

"The current Israeli government is working methodically to prevent the prospect of a Palestinian state from ever being established. It has pursued an unrelenting policy of settlement expansion in the West Bank, which is illegal under international law. Its sustained assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of civilians, displaced well over one million people, and caused a devastating and preventable famine in violation of international law. It is now the avowed policy of the current Israeli government that ‘there will be no Palestinian state," he said in his press statement. Israel-Palestine War: UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Urges Governments To ‘Wake Up’ to ‘Horrifying’ Suffering in Gaza.

“It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” he added.

Australia also joined the coordinated recognition, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong issuing a joint statement. They declared Australia’s formal recognition of Palestine as an “independent and sovereign state” while reiterating Canberra’s commitment to a two-state solution.

The statement highlighted that Hamas must have “no role in Palestine” and that the Palestinian Authority has committed to reforms, including democratic elections, governance changes, and recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

The recognition by the three nations marks one of the most significant shifts in Western policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades. It also aligns them with many countries in the Arab world and the Global South, which have long supported Palestinian statehood.

As the UNGA convenes in New York this week, the coordinated announcements are expected to add pressure on other nations, including the United States and European Union members, to reassess their positions on Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinian government welcomed the announcement. In a statement shared on X, Palestine's Mission to the United Nations said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions".

