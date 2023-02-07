Ankara [Istanbul], February 7 (ANI): The death toll across Turkey and Syria has risen to 2,909 after earthquakes jolted the two countries on Monday. The total number of injured in Syria and Turkey has risen to 14,704 following earthquakes.

At least 2,316 people were killed and 13,293 others injured in Turkey after earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported in a tweet. Syrian Ministry of Health said that the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 593 and 1,411 others have been injured in Syria, SANA reported.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, as per the Anadolu Agency report.

Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

Orhan Tatar, risk reduction general manager of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said that 5,606 buildings have collapsed due to the earthquakes, as per the Anadolu Agency report. Tatar said 6,800 people have been rescued from the rubble.

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said that nearly 9700 search and rescue personnel have been working in the region. According to AFAD, there is no tsunami threat to Turkey's Eastern Mediterranean coasts. Turkey's Health Minister Koca said a sufficient number of teams have been working in disaster areas and continue their search and rescue and health services.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will observe seven days of national mourning after earthquakes hit several southern provinces.

Erdogan in a tweet stated, "Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on Feb. 6, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, Feb. 12, in all our country and foreign representations."

Erdogan said rescue teams were immediately dispatched to areas impacted by the earthquake. AFAD in a statement said that Turkey issued a level 4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

AFAD said that international assistance was called for through the Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) after a discussion with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as per the news report. Turkey's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey has mobilized planes to send medical teams, search, and rescue teams, and their vehicles to the earthquake zone.

The death toll in Syria due to the earthquake has reached 593 deaths and 1,411 others have been injured in Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Tartous, SANA reported. As per the news report, Syria has called on United Nations member states and other international organizations to help support the efforts made by the Syrian government to face the effects of the earthquake that jolted the nation. (ANI)

