Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced it will be a "partner organisation with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and lead a delegation of over 35 Fortune American companies.

These companies have plans to increase their investments in Gujarat, USISPF said.

"USISPF is honoured to lead a delegation comprising over 35 Fortune American companies, including Salesforce, Abbott, Blackstone, HSBC, UPS, Micron, Cisco, SHRM and others," the forum said in a statement.

The focus areas include leveraging India's burgeoning momentum in the hi-tech manufacturing space, particularly in avenues of semiconductors and chip manufacturing, as well as critical areas of energy transition, chemicals and industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defence.

The companies are also eagerly exploring opportunities to build on the flagship Gujarat International Finance Tec-Cit (GIFT) City's economic landscape, the statement mentioned

The delegation is led by Lal Karsanbhai, President and CEO of Emerson and co-led by USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, said, "It's wonderful to be back in Gujarat and an honour for us at USISPF to lead a delegation of American companies to invest and contribute to the development of Gujarat, a state with a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a flagship program of the Government of Gujarat and an investor summit. The Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from 10th January to 12th January 2024.

The tenth edition accentuates the development and socio-economic growth in the western Indian state that epitomises India's entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy and the fastest-growing major economy in the world, as investors remain optimistic about India's growth at a time of global headwinds and de-risking supply chains." (ANI)

