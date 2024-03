Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Two people were killed and one injured in a suicide blast in Peshawar Board Bazar, Pakistan, on Sunday morning, reported ARY News, citing police.

According to SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the blast that occurred in Board Bazar was a 'suicide' attack.

Following the blast, Rescue 1122 staff reached the incident site, ARY News reported.

The rescue team took the dead bodies and shifted the injured people to a nearby medical facility.

Moreover, police and security agencies cordoned off the area and have started further investigations.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Earlier in February, at least five cops were killed and two others sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred near a police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan, according to ARY News.

According to the details, the explosion occurred in the Garah Aslam area of Kulachi and targeted a police vehicle.

The police officials said that the dead bodies and injured were transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.

In another incident in February, at least 26 people were killed, and several others injured after two back-to-back blasts jolted Balochistan.

Last month, Pakistan witnessed a surge in bombings and attacks prior to the general elections. Majorly, the target areas were Balochistan, Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite the attacks and protests, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan earlier this month. (ANI)

