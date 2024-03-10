New Delhi, March 10: Weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a massive roadshow and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Babatpur Airport and travelling 28 km to reach Baba Vishwanath Temple, the Prime Minister led the procession. This was the 45th time that the Prime Minister has visited Varanasi, his Lok Sabha seat. At 38 locations across the tour, arrangements were planned for his ceremonial arrival. PM Modi was accompanied by Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, throughout the roadshow and his visit to the Kashi temple.

A government notice on Saturday, March 9, 2024, revealed that Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned from his position, leaving Chief Election Commissioner alone in the saddle as the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 draw near. A few spots remain on the poll panel as a result of Goel's resignation, which the President has accepted. “In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024”, read an official statement from the Ministry of Law and Justice

The list of candidates for the Vidhan Parishad's biennial election from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has been made public by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dr Pradeep Verma of Jharkhand has been declared by the saffron party as its nominee for the annual Rajya Sabha elections. In the Vidhan Parishad, the party has put forward Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh from Bihar. The party has put forward Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ashok Katariya, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmedra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh as candidates from Uttar Pradesh. May 5 marks the conclusion of the 13 MLCs' terms in UP. The Samajwadi Party (SP) may have three MLCs, while BJP and its allies may have ten.

Jaffer Sadiq, a former member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and producer of Tamil films, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to the Rs. 2,000 crore drug trafficking network that the agency dismantled last month, according to officials. “He is the kingpin of the India-Australia-New Zealand drug trafficking network, which we were probing. We will share details in the afternoon”, NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said on Saturday.

The 71st Miss World is the Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková. In a lavish event today in Mumbai, the 24-year-old took home the Miss World title. She faced competitors from 115 different nations. Krystyna was named Miss World 2022 by last year's winner, Polish Karolina Bielawska. Karolina crowned Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon the First Runner-Up in the beauty contest, while Krystyna took home the coveted prize.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).