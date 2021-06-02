Islamabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited a field training area near Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise, the army said.

The exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal' is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing.

"Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats,” Gen Bajwa told the troops.

The troops and units participating in the exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain, the statement added.

