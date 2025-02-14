Bannu [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): A powerful explosion near a security convoy in Bannu on Friday, injured two security personnel, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place near the Domail police station, close to the Mangal Mela area. Terrorists planted explosives along the roadside, which detonated near the convoy. Following the incident, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area to apprehend those militants, as per ARY News.

Earlier in the day, A devastating explosion in Balochistan's Harnai region on Friday claimed the lives of at least nine labourers and left seven others critically injured, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

The blast occurred when a bomb planted on the road detonated near a vehicle carrying coal miners.

According to authorities, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted beside the road. The labourers were mostly from Swat and Shangla districts and were on their way to work when the blast occurred.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai confirmed the death toll and injury count, while law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack, with provincial spokesperson Shahid Rand stating that an investigation had been launched. He confirmed that evidence was being gathered, and initial findings suggested the explosive material had been placed beside the road, The Express Tribune reported.

Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, also denounced the bombing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another fatal coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel last week, which claimed the lives of two workers from Shangla district.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the death of the miners and condemned the attack.

"Those ruthless elements responsible for harming the lives and property of innocent and unarmed citizens will have to pay a very heavy price," said the prime minister, affirming that efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country are actively underway, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

