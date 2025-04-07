New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to India, on Monday received a representative delegation of 'yatrees'.

The Pakistan High Commission in India said that the step was reflective of Pakistan's measures to encourage travel to places of pilgrimage in Pakistan.

In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "In connection with the upcoming Baisakhi festival, Pakistan High Commission in India received a representative delegation of yatrees today. Extending his felicitations on the occasion, Cd'A Saad Warraich announced that the Govt. of Pakistan will issue over 6500 for the Baisakhi celebrations. The step is reflective of 's commitment to promote and facilitate travel to sacred and holy places of pilgrimage in Pakistan: Saad Ahmad Warraich."

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' program, extended his greetings as the country starts its vibrant month of multiple festivals. The Prime Minister highlighted how such festivals underline the country's unity in diversity.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM added, "These festivals happen at different parts of the country, but these show how unity is woven in the diversity of India, we must keep strengthening this feeling of unity."

"Today is the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Chaitra, today marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, also beginning Indian New Year, Vikram Samvat is starting. I have many of your letters in front of me, some of which are from Bihar, some from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat , people have sent their mann ki baat in various ways. I wish to read some of the messages," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, Hindu New year among other festivals.

"You must have understood that these messages are in different languages, but do you know the reason for it? That is what I want to talk to you about. Today and in the next few days new year is starting in different states across the country, so people have sent me wishes in different languages," he added. (ANI)

