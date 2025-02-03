Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Lawyers from three bar councils in Islamabad have announced a strike and a boycott of the proceedings in the High Court, protesting the transfer of judges, which they have termed "malicious" and an "attack" on the independence of the judiciary, as reported by Geo News.

The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) have decided to boycott the proceedings of both the High Court and district courts starting Monday.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Pakistan: Brothers Kill Sister for Making TikTok Videos.

This development came after President Asif Ali Zardari transferred three judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid the speculations that the chief justice would be selected from one of them, Geo News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court were transferred to the federal territory's court.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Doubles Down on Tariff Needs, Cites Trade Deficits With Canada, Mexico, China.

In today's resolution, the three bar councils have decided to challenge the transfer of these three judges. They have demanded that the appointment of Supreme Court judges should also be postponed.

A lawyer convention will also be held on Monday, Geo News reported.

IBC Vice Chairman Aleem Khan Abbasi said: "We reject the notification about the posting of judges to the IHC."

The lawyers will stage a historic convention on Monday, he said, adding they smelled malice behind the fresh posting of judges to the IHC and the judicial commission's meeting slated to be held next week, Geo News reported.

President Zardari's decision came after five judges from the Islamabad High Court requested against it. Five IHC judges had written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and expressed concerns over recent media reports claiming that a transferred judge would be considered for the post of chief justice of the federal territory's court.

The letter -- signed by Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Saman Rafat Imtiaz -- was addressed to CJP Yahya Afridi, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, and SHC Chief Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)