Islamabad, Oct 29 (PTI) A Pakistan military court has sentenced five years imprisonment to the son of a former major general for writing a letter critical of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and also sending its copies to senior army officers.

Hasan Askari, a computer engineer, in the letter reportedly written in September last year criticised General Bajwa for getting extension in his term as Chief of Army Staff, criticised his policies and asked him to step down, according to official sources.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Askari, whose father Zafar Mehdi Askari served as a two-star general, also sent copies of his letter to various serving major generals and lieutenant generals.

He was charged for inciting officers against the top command and was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in July by a Field General Court Marshal. The trial was held in Gujranwala cantonment and after conviction, Askari was sent to a high security jail in Sahiwal.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

There was no official announcement about the trial and the sentence, and the details came out in a petition recently filed by the father of the convict with the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

The petitioner challenged the sentence by alleging that his son was not provided a lawyer of his choice during the trial. He also urged that he should be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

It was not clear when the high court will hear the petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)