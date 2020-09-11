Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): The United States and India at the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.

At the 17th meeting of the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and the third session of the US-India Designations Dialogue, Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, Ministry of External Affairs and Ambassador Nathan A Sales, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism, discussed counterterrorism cooperation, resolving to continue close coordination on this important element of the comprehensive global strategic partnership that exists between the two countries.

According to a press statement by the US Department of State, "They exchanged views on threats posed by UN-sanctioned terrorist entities and emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qa'ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul Mujahideen."

"The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement read.

During the webinar, the US reiterated its support for the people and India in the fight against terrorism.

"There was a joint commitment to strengthen cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of international terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396," the State Department added. (ANI)

