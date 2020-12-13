Lahore [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party opposition alliance, have arrived in Lahore for its power show, the last show of the first phase of its anti-government rallies on Sunday.

PDM President and chief of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain have reached the house of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, from where they will leave for Minar-i-Pakistan, where the rally will be held, Dawn reported.

The public would now "bring down the roof" over the PTI government, Dawn quoted Maryam as saying.

"I want to give a message to the entire Lahore that I am fully aware of your difficulties. People have not come out on the PDM's call instead, it is the PDM that has come out on the people's call. The time has come to give the final push to [the PTI government]," she said, urging people to come and attend the rally.

She added this government is "going and the era of Nawaz Sharif's services is coming".

"Dear All, as responsible citizens, please remember to wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after what is going to Insha'Allah a historic jalsa. Thank You," Maryam wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met leaders of his party, including Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi and former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Qamaruddin Soomro, at a hotel in Lahore, Dawn further reported.

"Today's rally at Minar-i-Pakistan will break all previous records," Rehman said.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, while speaking to attendees at the rally, said that today was a "very important" day.

"We want to end interference in democracies. We want the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. Constant interference puts Pakistan's [progress] back by 20 years, When more than 150 resignations are received, how will they (the government) hold by-elections?" Rafique questioned.

Meanwhile, PML-N deputy secretary-general Ataullah Tarar said that volunteers have been assigned their duties and they have taken up their positions. "A historic rally is about to happen. The PDM will prove that it is an alliance of the parties representing the people," Rafique said.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the day has come that the "selected and vote-stealing government" feared.

People from not only Lahore but all over Pakistan were coming to the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, she said.

The PDM is expected to announce the 'decisive phase' of its struggle against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the public gathering, reported Dawn.

Last week, the Prime Minister ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the PDM for holding the anti-government rallies, warning that legal cases will be lodged against organisers.

"We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said in an interview, Geo News reported. (ANI)

