Islamabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the youth of Pakistan to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking at a live question and answer session, Khan said he had "more than one plan" for Sunday's vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Terming it a "war for the future” of the country, Khan said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.

"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.

The prime minister said the politics of Pakistan had reached a point where the people of the country had to take a call, the report said.

“A society that stands with honesty and justice takes a new life. But when a society becomes neutral, it begins supporting the bad,” he said.

"There's a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government," he said, noting that the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people.

"History never forgets those. And I want Pakistan's history to not forget these traitors either. It is your responsibility. Don't let them feel that you have forgotten," he said.

"The official document says that if you remove Imran Khan, your relations with the US will get better,” he said.

The prime minister said he will take legal action against those who "betrayed” the nation, the report said.

"I met my lawyers today and we have a plan. We won't let them go free. All of them will be punished. We will decide by tonight the kind of legal action we want to take against them," he said.

Addressing the youth of the country, Khan said: "You don't have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy —not for me but for your future.”

"I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests," he said.

When asked what he would say to those criticising the Army, the prime minister said there are two things that have kept the country united.

“First is the army of Pakistan. It's a strong and professional army. It is important for the country because a lot of countries are trying to harm Pakistan. Second is the PTI because it's a party that has kept the country connected,” he said.

"We need this army. It has sacrificed for us. I want you to not criticise the army," he added.

Khan also rejected the claims that he was not getting along with the army.

"I have no differences with the army. They took a decision and we respect it. The army decided to stay neutral and we respect it," he said.

The prime minister claimed that the political crisis created against him was a result of him wanting to devise an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which he said was previously attempted only once, the report said.

"Except under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, our country has never had an independent foreign policy. And then too, Mir Jaffers such as Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif had got him killed by conspiring with the foreign powers," he said.

Despite the Opposition seemingly having accumulated enough MNAs to topple his government, Khan remained buoyant, saying: "Don't worry at all. A captain always has a plan, and this time I have more than one plan... god willing we will win tomorrow. I will defeat them in the Assembly.”

"The nation will see tomorrow ... if they cast the vote tomorrow, they know they will be rejected by the public. You will see that we will win tomorrow," he added.

The prime minister's remarks came at a crucial time when he is facing a no-confidence motion from the opposition parties. The resolution was tabled in the National Assembly last month and voting on it is expected to take place tomorrow.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Also, no prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

