Islamabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed India for what he claimed "snatching" the body of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and registering a case against his family.

Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

An FIR was registered by local police against unnamed people over the draping of Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death.

In a tweet, Khan said that "snatching” the body of Geelani and registering case against his family was another example of India's "descent into fascism".

