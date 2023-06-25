Lahore, Jun 25 (PTI) Pakistan police have arrested nine alleged terrorists belonging to ISIS and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from different districts in Punjab province who were planning to target key installations and some religious place, an official said on Sunday.

A CTD spokesperson said it conducted 33 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab during the last week and arrested nine terrorists with weapons and explosives.

The terrorists were arrested from Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur and Multan districts of Punjab.

"The terrorists wanted to target important installations and some religious places in different cities of Punjab," the spokesperson said.

The CTD spokesperson further said that 2,970 grams of explosives, two detonators, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, weapons and banned literature have been recovered from their possession.

They have been shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.

Hundreds of alleged terrorists of TTP and ISIS had been nabbed since the truce between the Shehbaz Sharif government and TTP ended in November last year. The attacks on security forces have seen a rise in the country after the truce ended.

