Peshawar, Jun 28 (PTI) The government of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province handed over a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the Sikh trader who was killed last week and another who was injured in a separate incident, in what appears to be cases of targetted attacks against the minority communities the country.

Caretaker Chief Minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Muhammad Azam Khan handed over the cheques to the families of slain Manmohan Singh and injured Tarlok Singh.

Manmohan Singh, 35, was attacked by some armed men after which he was shifted to a hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Khan directed the police to create a security plan for the protection of members of the Sikh community in the province in the wake of growing incidents of killings and targeting of members of the minority community.

Foolproof security arrangements, including CCTV cameras, should be installed at the residential areas of the Sikhs, their trading and worship places in the province, said the caretaker chief minister.

He condemned the killing and said that Sikh community members are peaceful and patriotic citizens and they have a major role in the national development.

Targeting members of the minority communities means disrupting the prevailing religious harmony in Pakistan, he said, adding that these elements will never succeed in their nefarious agendas.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks on the Sikhs.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will take every step to ensure the protection of the life and properties of minorities, he asserted.

Separately, Additional Secretary Shrines Evacuees Property Trust Board Govt of Pakistan Rana Shahid Saleem and Pardhan Sahib Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee gave Rs 5 lakh cheque each to Sardar Diyal Singh, who was killed earlier and the family of slain Sardar Manmohan Singh. A cheque of Rs 3 lakh was given to the family of Tarlok Singh.

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country.

The diplomat was told that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities who live in "constant fear of religious persecution".

Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies.

