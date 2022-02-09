Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases as the country reported 4,253 new cases and 50 patients succumbed to the viral disease over the past 24 hours.

The country reports a total of 2,799 COVID cases on Tuesday. The death toll after the addition of new fatality numbers has risen to 29,603, reported ARY News.

The number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,731 including 63 in the past 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,470,161 after the addition of the new NCOC daily tally numbers.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,749 samples were tested, out of which 4,253 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 8.2pc as compared to yesterday's 5.34 per cent, reported the news channel.

Notably, Pakistan is facing the fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, numbers are increasing with each passing day and the new NCOC data only reveal a further upward trend. (ANI)

