Karachi [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ahmed Karim Jilani, found himself in legal trouble after being apprehended in the act of smuggling Gutka and various drugs, as reported by ARY News.

In response to the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar promptly took action, suspending DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani and instructing him to report to the Central Police Office.

Customs officials intercepted and arrested DSP Jilani near Jamshoro during the illicit transportation of Gutka and other drugs, according to ARY News.

Taking further steps, IGP Riffat Mukhtar initiated an inquiry against the suspended DSP, designating DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer. The IGP emphasized the need for a transparent investigation and set a 15-day deadline for the submission of the inquiry report.

Sources with knowledge of the matter revealed that a comprehensive charge sheet has been prepared against the suspended DSP, Ahmed Karim Jilani, containing serious allegations.

In response to the charges, the police high-ups have directed DSP Jilani to provide an explanation within seven days. Failure to comply with the notice will result in a one-sided decision being made on merit, ARY News reported, citing police sources. (ANI)

