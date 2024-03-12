Milan, March 12: Being in a strange place and losing your wallet or passport may be frightening and stressful. A Kerala couple recently experienced the same thing after pickpockets in Milan, Italy, stole their cash, credit cards, and passports. Notably, physician and diabetes researcher Jothydev Kesavadev travelled to the nation with his wife, Sunitha, to present a research paper in Florence. When the pair entered Milan Central Railway Station in Italy on March 5 in order to board a train to Florence, the worrying incident occurred. "A tall, lean African-American man" ran into him while travelling.

"His large trolley bag hit my right knee and I almost fell. My wife, out of shock forgot the surroundings and bent down to help me out. When I looked back I saw a woman passing by her and then the woman and the man disappeared instantly", Kesavade wrote in a lengthy X post. Lucknow Passport Seva Kendra Officer Vikas Mishra Denies Misbehaviour With Muslim-Hindu Married Couple.

Jothydev Kesavadev Narrates Losing Passports and Cash to Pickpockets in Milan

Dear Friends, We have a bitter story to share from Milan, Italy. Our passports, money and credit cards were stolen on March 5, 2024. Sunitha and I were just entering the Milan Central railway station, Italy, to take a train to Florence, to attend & present our research papers… pic.twitter.com/itQN7sP9zZ — Jothydev Kesavadev (@jothydev) March 10, 2024

His wife discovered later that her wallet—which had cash, credit and debit cards, and passports—was stolen when she opened her handbag. They ran to the police station, where, after a protracted wait, a police officer filed a FIR and instructed them to get in touch with the Indian Consulate in Milan. Next day, the couple reached out to their family friend and MP Shashi Tharoor. "His response was quick and powerful. Immense gratitude to SC. He immediately informed the Indian consulate in Italy and by 9:00 AM I received a call from there. Consulate General Shri.Atul Chawhan, consoled us and promised an emergency passport for both of us", Kesavade wrote.

"Upon arrival at the Consul, the officers were very courteous and offered us a warm welcome. Within an hour they provided us with two emergency passports and gave us the confidence to go back to India only after the meetings and presentations in Florence. Dear friends let me tell you, losing the passport and money in a foreign country is very very scary and a fearful experience", he added. US Visa Rejected! Scotland Grandfather Mistakenly Declares Himself 'Terrorist' on Visa Form, Banned From Holidaying in New York.

Kesavadev revealed that they were scared and felt terrible after the occurrence. The physician also warned other travellers to exercise caution, pointing out that pickpocketing incidents are rather prevalent in Italy. "I am sharing this experience in social media; whether you are a traveller or not, inexperienced or experienced, could be of some help", he concluded his post.

