New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The conferment of Vir Chakra on Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman came as a huge embarrassment to Pakistan, said Indian Defence experts pointing out that Pakistan could not digest the fact that despite flying an outdated aircraft- MiG-21, Varthaman shot down Pakistan's frontline aircraft F-16.

"Abhinandan's award is a huge embarrassment to Pakistan. It clearly depicts the world that Pakistan pilots lack professionalism. Abhinandan was flying a vintage aircraft MiG-21, which is almost outdated and he shot down the street of the art and the frontline aircraft of Pakistan F-16. Pakistan could not digest this, hence giving a strange reaction," Retired Major General and Defence expert PK Sehgal told ANI.

Expressing her views on the subject, Retired Flight Lieutenant and defence expert, Shiwalee said, "So Pakistan is at it again. The fake propaganda machinery is again mocking India for giving veer chakra to group Captain Varthaman. Pakistan should get it facts first right. After Pakistan's Pulwama attack, we attacked Pakistan in retaliation in the Balakot airstrike. Pakistan then again tried to attack India but Abhinandan who was flying MiG-21 Bison shot down Pakistan's F-16. Pakistan could not digest this and that is why probably it is trying to create fake stories."

"They are beating their own chest, but then let Pakistan know very clearly that we know the facts and the whole world knows the facts. You might shout on the top of your voice and nobody is going to believe a fake country like Pakistan, a terror country like Pakistan that is already in the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," she added.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi while commenting on the subject said, "I think Pakistan is living in a fantasy world and they don't realise what the truth is. They live in dilemma."

Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday.

He has been accorded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot airstrike. (ANI)

