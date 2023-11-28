Lahore [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Two female students sustained bullet injuries in Pakistan's Lahore after armed individuals in a car opened fire on a college bus near Multan Road, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the police officials, multiple individuals in a car opened fire on a college bus, after which two female students named Ayesha and Nimra got injured.

The injured students were shifted to the General Hospital. A case has been registered on the complaint of Ayesha's brother.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pakistan's Karachi has been witnessing a surge in high-profile 'target killings' and it has now emerged as a formidable challenge for the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CPD), reported The Express Tribune.

In the past few months, the use of new and previously unseen weaponry has been seen, which has further raised concerns about street crime as well as target killings.

According to The Express Tribune, distinctive shell casings recovered from these major incidents have failed to match those found at earlier crime scenes, deepening the mystery.

However, a special CTD task force has been formed to curb arms smuggling, but tangible success has remained elusive. (ANI)

