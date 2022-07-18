Quetta [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Three persons, including a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday in Quetta.

According to police, the attack took place when FC personnel were conducting snap checking at Qambrani Road, an area on the outskirts of Quett, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Nepal: Import of Color TV, Tobacco Products, Liquor and More Banned Till August End, Details Inside.

Two persons riding a motorcycle hurled a hand grenade which exploded near the FC checkpoint. As a result, an FC soldier and two pedestrians were injured. The attackers escaped.

Security forces cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital. A search operation was under way. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Canada to Resume Random COVID-19 Testing at Four Major Airports From Tomorrow.

This is not such first incident in Quetta. Earlier, unidentified men in Pakistan shot dead a counter-terrorism officer in the Kharan district of Balochistan, while he was on his way back home, local media reported.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for hours.

According to Dawn, the sources in the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) said that Pakistan's Kharan district officer Eid Mohammad was shot at Naurozabad bypass near his home.

Two tourists, including a government officer, were kidnapped from Balochistan's famous tourist spot of Ziarat.

As per levies sources, armed men picked up the two tourists from the Warchom area on Wednesday, reported The Express Tribune.

The armed men, however, left their family members. The kidnapped tourists were from Karachi and were visiting the town on the eve of Eid ul-Adha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)