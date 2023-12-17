Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lahore [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): A man allegedly killed four people, including his ex-wife and her father, in Lahore's Salamatpura area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the details, police said the accused, identified as Salman, opened fire on his ex-wife and her family when they returned from a wedding event.

A police spokesperson said the firing resulted in the deaths of the man's ex-wife, her father, sister and brother, whereas 55-year-old woman Taj Bibi and five-year-old Minahil sustained injuries.

Earlier, at least five members of a family were killed over a domestic dispute in Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, a man from the Rehmani Khel area of DI Khan killed his wife for unknown reasons.

In a fit of rage, the brothers of the deceased woman opened fire on the man's father, mother and sister, who died on the spot, as per ARY News.

On August 21, a man allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Baldia town of Karachi.

The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man, Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda, allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute, as per ARY News.

Baldia Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement that the deceased woman had gone to her parent's house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband. (ANI)

