Karachi [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The aviation authorities in Karachi airport, have added the name of Baloch rights activist, Sammi Deen Baloch to the 'Exit Control List' commonly known as the 'no-fly list' after she was stopped from travelling to Oman on Sunday.

Sadia Baloch a law student and Baloch student leader, alleged in a post on X that Sammi's name has been added to Exit Control list for "unknown reasons," adding that this exposes the "prejudice-based and undemocratic policies" of the Pakistani state.

"Sammi Deen Baloch was stopped by immigration officials at Karachi airport today while she was about to fly to Masqat, Oman. She was told that her name had been placed on the Exit Control list for unknown reasons. Alienating Baloch human rights activists like this exposes the prejudice-based and undemocratic policies of the State," Sadia Baloch stated in a post on X.

Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch was stopped from flying abroad by immigration officials and was detained for over three hours at Karachi airport on Sunday.

In a video statement released by Sammi Deen Baloch, the activist said, "I have been stranded here at Karachi Jinnah International Airport. I was here to catch a flight to Muscat. I have been stranded here for several hours. I was previously given a boarding pass, and then I was stopped from boarding the plane. They have still not given me a plausible reason, and have taken my passport."

She further added, "I was detained here for several hours, I was questioned and investigated and I have been sitting here in a small office for the last 3-4 hours and they have not returned my passport. I have been urging them to, at least tell me that I have been detained and stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan (FIA) on what accusations. I have not been issued a letter, they are just telling me that they have received a letter from the Home Minister's office to put me on the ECL list. However, no such paper has been shown to me yet."

Further, Baloch rights activist, Mahrang Baloch also condemned the incident, calling it a blatant attempt to silence voices critical of human rights abuses in Balochistan.

"I am deeply irked to learn that Karachi airport authorities barred Sammi Deen from flying out of the country despite her holding a valid visa, ticket, and all necessary travel documents. This is a clear attempt not only to deny basic human rights, including the right to movement but also to restrict information and silence voices that speak about Balochistan," the activist said.

The incident highlights the ongoing efforts by Pakistani authorities to stifle activists raising awareness about the human rights violations in the conflict-ridden Balochistan region.

Sammi Deen has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of Baloch people and has drawn attention to the forced disappearances and extrajudicial actions that have plagued the region for years. (ANI)

