Lahore [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan's anti-graft body has summoned Bushra Khan, mother of Farah Gogi, a close friend of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with assets beyond her known sources of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) called Bushra Khan on July 20, The News International reported.

The call-up notice has stated that Bushra was a shareholder in different companies owned by Farah.

Earlier, the Bureau had summoned Farah Gogi, her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and others on the same date.

It had also summoned Farah Khan's manager, cashier and bankers, The News International reported.

NAB-DG Lahore has been ordered to initiate an inquiry against Farah Khan, who left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations, Dawn reported.

"Huge turnover amounting to Rs 847 million was found in her (Farah Khan/Gogi bank) account during the last three years," a press release issued by NAB was quoted as saying.

"These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period," the release further stated.

"Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE," it added.

According to the NAB, several "adverse" media reports were also found where Farah -- referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (alias Farah Khan/Gogi) was alleged to "being involved in (acquiring) assets beyond legal means".

Meanwhile, Farah Gogi was illegally allotted an industrial plot worth PRs 600 million for PRs 83 million.

Sources said the two officials were accused of illegally allotting the plot to Farah Gogi and her mother's company Al-Mu'az Dairy, reported The News International.

Former chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf and Secretary Special Economic Zone Committee Maqsood Ahmed have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a case of illegal allotment of an industrial plot to Farah Gogi. (ANI)

