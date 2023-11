Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case and asked authorities to present her in court on December 9, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan has issued the arrest warrant for Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting Minister and directed the station house officer (SHO) concerned to execute the orders of her arrest. The non-bailable warrant was issued against Aurangzeb for not appearing before the court.

A terrorism case has been lodged against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mian Javed Latif, state-run Pakistan Television's Managing Director Sohail Khan and others for allegedly trying to incite hatred by using the religion card against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, according to The News International report.

Latif and Aurangzeb were accused of making controversial statements at the behest of the party leadership to spread religious hatred against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. During the previous hearing, the ATC judge cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrant against Latif after he appeared before the court.

On November 25, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah representing Javed Latif and Marritum Aurangzeb appeared before the court. During the hearing of the case, Judge Abher Gul Khan asked about the whereabouts of the PML-N leaders and was informed that Latif had appeared while Aurangzeb had not.

Consequently, the judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb and ordered all suspects, whose names have been mentioned in the case to appear before the court on December 9, The News International reported.

The warrant was issued after the political leaders' initial failure to appear in court. The judge set December 9 as the deadline for the prosecution to respond to Aurangzeb's application seeking acquittal, according to The News International report.

In her plea, Aurangzeb stressed that she played no role in the alleged incitement through her remarks in talk shows. She distanced herself from any remarks made against her during these shows emphasising her innocence and requesting acquittal. (ANI)

