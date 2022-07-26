North Waziristan [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): At least five people were killed by unidentified gunmen in the last two days in different parts of North Waziristan tribal district, police and residents said.

Police said that the killings took place in the Mirali tehsil of North Waziristan. Unidentified gunmen killed three people on Monday while two others were shot dead on Sunday.

The witnesses said that the gunmen killed a man identified as Firdos Khan of Khaderi village in Mirali Bazaar.

Hours later, another person identified as Azmar Ali was shot dead in the town. Later, a resident of Omreki village near Mirali was also killed, the Dawn reported.

On Sunday, unknown gunmen killed two residents of the Bannu district in Mirali.

Notably, there have been several cases of such killings in North Waziristan over the past months.

Workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and other political parties have been protesting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan against the killing of its local leaders and lawlessness in the district.

They continued a sit-in protest against lawlessness in Eidek village and demanded early arrest of the killers of JUI-F leaders Qari Samiuddin, Hafiz Nauman and others, Dawn newspaper reported.

This comes after a few unidentified gunmen on Monday killed a councillor-elect Malik Murtaza, who was also from Eidak village. He was elected councillor during the second phase of the local body elections.

According to Dawn, locals and officials said that the JUI-F leader Qari Samiuddin and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar were on their way home in Eidek village when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road near Mirali town in North Waziristan on July 14.

The gunmen shot at the two, leaving them dead on the spot. The relatives of the leader said that Qari Sami had no feud with anyone.

Earlier, in June, at least four volunteers of a social organisation were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car in Pakistan's North Waziristan district. All the deceased activists were part of a social organisation, the Youth of Waziristan. The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town, reported Dawn.

The Pakistani police are also becoming the main target of terrorists. Recently, terrorist activities are on surged in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district.

A Pakistani soldier was killed when terrorists targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. (ANI)

