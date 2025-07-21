Quetta [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Central leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Sibghat Ullah Shahjee and Bebarg Baloch, are staging a protest inside the Cantt Police Station in Pakistan's Quetta, raising serious concerns over the violation of basic prisoners' rights and legal procedures.

According to a press release issued by the BYC, the protest began after both leaders were detained unlawfully at the Cantt Police Station, despite active First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against them at different police stations. Shahjee is reportedly named in an FIR at the Brewery Police Station, while Bebarg faces charges filed at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The BYC condemned their detention at a location other than the stations where the respective FIRs were registered, labelling it a direct violation of legal norms. As per established criminal procedure, detainees must be held and processed at the station where their FIR is lodged. The organisation asserted that the failure to comply with this requirement constitutes arbitrary detention and a breach of procedural justice.

According to a press release, in their sit-in protest from within the Cantt Police Station premises, Shahjee and Bebarg are demanding an end to what they call "unlawful and politically motivated" detention practices. The protest also seeks to draw attention to broader issues of custodial rights, procedural abuse, and the need for law enforcement agencies to uphold constitutional protections.

The BYC called on the judiciary, civil society, and human rights organisations to intervene and ensure that due process is observed in all legal proceedings. They stressed that political activists must not be subjected to discriminatory or illegal treatment under the guise of law enforcement.

This incident adds to the growing list of allegations regarding the misuse of power by security agencies in Balochistan. The BYC reiterated its commitment to peaceful protest and constitutional advocacy, stating that the fight for justice and the protection of basic human rights will continue. (ANI)

