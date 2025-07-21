Florida, July 21: A shocking Shark attack has come to light in the US State of Florida, where a shark bit an 18-year-old surfer. The alleged incident occurred at around 12 PM local time on Friday, July 18, at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. It is learnt that the teenager, a surf instructor, was surfing at the beach when one of the sharks sank its teeth into his foot.

According to a report in People, soon after the shark bit the teenager's foot, he was rushed to a local hospital with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening. The 18-year-old surfer's boss described the foot injury as "nasty." An eyewitness said that the incident came to light when several first responders arrived at the scene of the shark attack. US Shocker: Couple Tie and Lock Severely Malnourished 7-Year-Old Boy in Feces-Covered Wardrobe in Arkansas, Arrested.

Incident Occurred at Florida Beach Known as 'Shark Bite Capital of the World'

Notably, this incident marks the fourth shark encounter in Florida's Volusia County this year. The shark attack is reported to have taken place at New Smyrna Beach, which is also known as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World." Nearly two weeks before the July 18 shark attack, a shark bit Matthew Bender on July 6 while he was surfing in the Florida city.

Speaking about the incident, Bender said, "I felt it clamp down like a bear trap out of nowhere." He further said that he did not see the shark, but the fish bit him "really forcefully". "It felt like electricity and like extreme pressure," he added. According to the International Shark Attack File, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s database, since 1882, there have been 359 "unprovoked" shark attacks recorded in Volusia County, Florida. Shark Attack in US: Shark Attacks Four People on South Padre Island During July 4 Celebrations, One Hospitalised (Watch Video).

The subsequent highest shark attacks in Florida occurred in Brevard County, with 159 incidents.

