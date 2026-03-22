Karachi [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Airfares for both domestic and international routes climbed steeply following Eid ul-Fitr, fuelled by a surge in seasonal travel demand and increased fuel prices. Aviation sources reported that ticket rates spiked notably on Chand Raat and during the Eid holidays.

Domestic fares rose by around 15 per cent to 20 per cent compared to normal prices a day before Eid, while in some cases, passengers paid up to 30 per cent more. The increase has been attributed to the heavy Eid travel rush and a recent rise in jet fuel costs, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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Pakistan's aviation industry is grappling with mounting financial strain as escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States send shockwaves through global energy markets. The surge in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical conflict is significantly affecting both commercial flight operations and pilot training programmes across the country.

The crisis intensified after Iran reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz following joint US-Israel military strikes that began on February 28.

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The strategic waterway is a key global oil transit route, and its closure has pushed international oil prices sharply upward. The disruption has created widespread uncertainty in global fuel markets, with the aviation industry among the hardest hit, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, aviation specialists in Pakistan say the price of Jet A-1 fuel, used by commercial airliners, has increased by approximately PKR 154 per litre.

Meanwhile, aviation gasoline, essential for smaller training aircraft, has risen by nearly PKR 80 per litre. The sudden spike in fuel costs has forced airlines to raise ticket prices to offset rising operating expenses.

Domestic airfares have climbed by roughly PKR 10,000 to PKR 15,000, while international ticket prices have increased dramatically, ranging between PKR 30,000 and PKR 150,000 depending on routes and travel demand.

Airlines operating in Pakistan are struggling to absorb the financial burden, and industry observers warn that further increases may be unavoidable if the crisis continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)