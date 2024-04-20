Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): In accordance with Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reminded candidates of the electioneering deadline, which ended at midnight on Friday, Geo News reported.

This comes in advance of Sunday's (April 21) by-elections in 21 national and provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan.

Also Read | Chinese Cities Sinking Rapidly: Third of China's Urban Population at Danger Due to Land Sinking, Finds New Study.

The election laws stipulated that campaigning was to end precisely at midnight on Friday and Saturday (April 19-20).

The highest electoral body has warned that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences, according to Geo News.

Also Read | US: Man Into 'Conspiracy Theories' Attempts Self-immolation As Donald Trump Trial Was Winding Down First Phase.

For 48 hours following the polls closing, until midnight, the aforementioned Election Act rule forbids anybody from planning, attending, or taking part in any public assemblies or processions inside the boundaries of the constituency.

Earlier this month, the poll organising body released a notification on the holding of by-elections in 23 constituencies, comprising 6 NA, 12 Punjab Assembly, 2 KP Assembly, 2 Balochistan Assembly, and 1 Sindh Assembly constituency, reported Geo News.

In the next by-elections, 239 people will run, including 50 candidates for NA seats. In the NA-207 constituency, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was elected without facing any opposition.

Another PPP leader, Zubair Ahmed Junejo, was also elected without facing any contest on the PS-80 Dadu seat.

Subsequently, 23 candidates were contesting by-polls for KP Assembly seats, 154 candidates for Punjab Assembly seats, and 12 candidates for Balochistan Assembly seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)