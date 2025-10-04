Kotri [Pakistan] October 4 (ANI): A disturbing incident of communal and caste-based discrimination has surfaced in Kotri, Sindh, where a young man from the Hindu Bagri community was brutally assaulted for dining at a local dhaba, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the victim, identified as Dolat Bagri, had gone to a roadside eatery for lunch when the hotel owner and several others objected to his presence. The group reportedly tied Dolat's hands and feet with rope, beat him mercilessly, and looted Rs60,000 from his pockets.

Despite his pleas for mercy, the assailants continued to attack him for "daring to eat there."A video of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting outrage and calls for justice. Following the uproar, Kotri police registered a case on Dolat's complaint against seven accused, Fayyaz Ali, Arshad Ali, Moeen Ali, Shafi Muhammad, Niaz, Dar Muhammad, and Ikram, along with the hotel owner.

However, despite the registration of the FIR, no arrests have been made so far, raising serious concerns about the police's lack of action and the ongoing persecution of minorities in Sindh. Before the case was lodged, a petition had been filed in the District and Sessions Court of Jamshoro against the SSP and SHO Jamshoro for failing to take action.

It was only after the petition was submitted that the police finally filed the case. The incident has once again highlighted the systemic discrimination and violence faced by Pakistan's Hindu minorities, especially those belonging to marginalised communities like the Bagris, who continue to endure widespread prejudice and social exclusion, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Condemning Pakistan's negligence, Dr Sharma accused Pakistan of perpetuating a form of "religious apartheid," in direct violation of international human rights treaties. He said the global community must no longer remain silent, adding that the UNHRC must push for immediate accountability and ensure mechanisms are put in place to safeguard persecuted minorities. (ANI)

