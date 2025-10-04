Mumbai, October 4: Sanae Takaichi has just made history in Japanese politics by being elected as the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Following her election, Sanae Takaichi is set to become Japan's first female prime minister and will replace outgoing PM Shigeru Ishiba.

After serving a little over a year in office, Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation following a string of electoral setbacks that resulted in the LDP's governing coalition losing its majority in both houses of parliament. His decision to step down was prompted by the coalition’s diminished control and persistent failure to secure crucial legislative victories. Sanae Takaichi Wins Ruling LDP Leadership Race in Japan, Set To Become First Female PM on October 15.

Who Is Sanae Takaichi?

Born in Nara Prefecture in 1961, Sanae Takaichi began her political career after working as an engineer and television assistant. She entered the Japanese Diet (parliament) in 1993 and steadily built a reputation as one of the LDP’s most conservative and resilient voices. Known for her staunch nationalist views, she has taken firm stances on issues such as defense, constitutional reform, and traditional Japanese values.

She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993, initially as an independent, before joining the New Frontier Party and then the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1996. Over the years, she held a number of influential positions within the LDP, including roles such as Parliamentary Vice Minister and Senior Vice Minister at various ministries. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Announces Resignation Amid Political Pressure.

Takaichi has often expressed admiration for Margaret Thatcher, the United Kingdom's first female prime minister. With her recent ascent in Japanese politics, Takaichi now finds herself closer than ever to achieving her own "Iron Lady" ambitions.

Shinzo Abe's Protégé

As a protégé of the late former leader Shinzo Abe, Takaichi has pledged to revive his signature economic agenda, commonly known as Abenomics, which centers on robust government spending and low-interest borrowing to stimulate growth and support Japan's economy. Takaichi’s commitment to these principles positions her as a steward of Abe’s legacy.

