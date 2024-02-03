Balochistan [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech has said that the families of Baloch victims of enforced disappearance continue to hold sit-in protest for third consecutive day in the D Baloch Turbat area of Pakistan's Balochistan. It noted that the demand of the people is to stop the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

The Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech noted that the people continue to hold sit-in despite continuous rain and severe cold. However, the government and the authorities have so far made no progress in addressing the matter. The pictures shared by Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech showed people holding pictures of their loved ones.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech stated, "The families of Baloch victims of enforced disappearance continued their dharna at D Baloch's place for the third day despite continuous rain and severe cold."

"So far no progress has been made by the state and its administration. Our only demand is to stop the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, but unfortunately, instead of ending its policies, the state continues to perpetuate the genocide of Baloch people by showing stubbornness. The relatives say that the dharna will continue at De Baloch until the recovery of their children," it added.

https://twitter.com/BYCKech/status/1753710462561394861

Meanwhile, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that the sit-in continues for third day. She called enforced disappearance a "serious crime" and added that people of Balochistan remain steadfast in its fight against enforced disappearance.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "In D-Baloch Turbat, sit-in persists for the 3rd day, enduring continuous rain & severe cold weather. Enforced disappearance is a serious crime, and d Baloch nation remains steadfast in its fight against it. We're committed to eradicating all forms of HR abuses, in Balochistan."

On Friday, Mahrang Baloch said that the sit-in protests against the enforced disappearances of Baloch youth were being conducted in three different locations of Balochistan.

In a post on X, Baloch stated, "In the three different locations of Balochistan, Saami, D-Baloch, & Gwadar--sit-in protests are going on against the enforced disappearances of Baloch youth. I believe the @WGEID should promptly address d cases of ED & hold the Pakistani govt accountable for this issue."

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1753475930499027192

She urged all human rights organisations, including the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, to address the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. She called on the international media to raise their voice on the matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide.

Taking to X, Baloch stated, "The sit-in protest by the families of victims of enforced disappearance is ongoing at D Baloch Chowk in Turbat. We urge all human rights organizations, including the @WGEID, to promptly address this issue. Additionally, we call on the international media to amplify their voice on this matter and inform the world about the Baloch genocide."

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1753136853400862729

Mahrang Baloch said that the Baloch genocide has been going on for decades. She called the silence of "human rights champions" extremely frustrating.

"The Baloch Genocide has been ongoing for decades, and its identity is under threat. Similarly, the silence and soporific behaviour of human rights champions are extremely frustrating. Please help us by signing this petition to raise awareness among international communities," Mahrang Baloch posted on X.

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1752999380162859102

Recently, Pakistan witnessed a long march organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Baloch people. On December 6, 2023, the families of victims and Baloch activists began their march from Balochistan's Turbat towards Islamabad. However, they accused the Pakistani security forces of blocking the march at different places.

This was done by using a variety of tactics, such as roadblocks, harassment, and direct use of force and violence by the police. After holding a sit-in for over two months outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, the activists decided to return to their homes in Balochistan under the leadership of Mahrang Baloch. The Pakistan government has been accused of employing force against relatives of missing persons and engaging in political vendettas. (ANI)

