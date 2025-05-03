Islamabad [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has raised serious concerns over the increasing restrictions on freedom of expression in the country.

According to a report by Dawn, in a joint statement, PFUJ Acting President Khalid Khokhar and Secretary General Arshad Ansari criticised the federal and Punjab governments for enacting laws that stifle press freedom. Dawn reported that the controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 and the newly passed Defamation Law by the Punjab Assembly have sparked widespread alarm among media watchdogs and civil society. PFUJ leaders argue that these laws are aimed at muzzling the media and controlling independent journalism.

As per the report, the union also expressed frustration over the non-implementation of the long-awaited Journalist Safety Act. Despite its passage in Parliament, no commission has been constituted, nor have its rules been notified. Further highlighting the economic pressures faced by independent media, PFUJ accused the government of selectively issuing advertisements only to pro-government outlets.

The situation of press freedom particularly, has been deteriorating in Pakistan over the last few years due to increased censorship, journalist persecution, and government media witch hunts. Journalists are consistently tortured or beaten, and even killed, with complete impunity.

Critics say that the government deliberately intimidates media outlets through legal mechanisms like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Journalistic dissent is stifled and independent news agencies are coerced to disseminate government propaganda or face harsh consequences. Out of fear of retribution, a number of journalists resort to self-censorship.

According to several past reports, media companies also face financial punishment, such as a ban on government-funded advertisements.

This has created a climate of fear, where many media outlets choose to align with government narratives to ensure their survival, rather than reporting independently. The erosion of press freedom has further undermined public trust in the media and hampered the democratic process in Pakistan. (ANI)

