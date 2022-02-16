Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 (ANI): Pakistan government on Tuesday dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

According to the notification, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.03 per litre and high-speed diesel price by Rs 9.53 per litre. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by Rs 9.43 per litre while kerosene has been increased by Rs 10.08 per litre, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Imran Khan Government’s Financial Challenges Worsen as Pakistan Asked to Return Saudi’s USD 3 Billion Loan.

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 147.82 per litre to Rs 159.86 per litre and high-speed diesel from Rs 144.622 to Rs 154.15 per litre, light diesel oil has been increased from Rs 114.54 per litre to Rs 123.97 per litre and kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 116.48 per litre to Rs 126.56 per litre.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight.

Also Read | Kim Jong-un Sends Gardeners to Labour Camp for Failing To Make 'Kimjongilia' Flowers Bloom for Father's Birthday.

The new fuel prices will remain applicable till February 28, read official notification, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)