Kim Jong-un has sent a group of gardeners to labour camps, reportedly for six months because the ‘Kimjongilia’ flowers which are named after the former supreme leader of North Korea and Kim Jong-un's father Kim Jong-il, failed to bloom in time for the former leader's birthday. Reportedly, the dictator took the decision when he was told that the ‘Kimjongilia’ flowers would not be ready for the occasion.

The ‘Kimjongilia’ flowers are used as a centre-piece for the celebration. "Kimjongilias Begonias" were created by Japanese botanist Kamo Mototeru to mark Jong-il’s birthday in 1988. The flowers became significant after the passing of the dictator. February 16 marks the birthday of the Country's former supreme leader Kim Jong-il and is known as the Day of Shining Star. The day is promoted as the largest national holiday across North Korea. Ri Sol Ju, Wife of Kim Jong Un, Makes Her First Public Appearance in a Year, Ends Speculation About Her Condition.

As per the report by Daily NK News, the gardeners struggled to get a steady supply of firewood to get the correct temperature and humidity in the greenhouses where the Kimjongilia flowers are grown. This is the main reason why the flowers were not ready for the occasion. Kim Jong Un Orders North Koreans to Hand Over Pet Dogs in Capital Pyongyang for Restaurant Meat Amid Food Shortages.

Kim Jong-un is known for implying bizarre rules. Most recently, he reportedly banned North Korean citizens from laughing, drinking, and grocery shopping for 11 days to mark the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death. Also, in 2013, Kim Jong Un had released a list of 28 state-approved haircuts which included 18 styles for women and 10 for men.

