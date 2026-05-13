World News | Pakistan: Karachi Sinks into Chaos as Broken Roads Expose Governance Failure

Karachi [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Karachi is grappling with a worsening infrastructure crisis, with severely damaged roads across the city exposing what residents describe as years of official neglect and administrative failure.

The arrival of sacrificial animals has already begun in several areas, but the city's crumbling road network is struggling to cope even before Eid-related activity reaches its peak, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, instead of smooth roads supporting the transportation of livestock and easing public movement during the festive season, Karachi's streets are riddled with potholes, broken asphalt and incomplete excavation sites.

Citizens fear the situation will spiral further once temporary cattle markets expand, animal movement increases, and post-slaughter waste starts accumulating on already damaged roads. Residents across multiple districts say the city's infrastructure has worsened to an alarming level.

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Major roads and inner streets in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulberg and the Federal B Area have become nearly impassable due to long-neglected maintenance and repeated digging by utility agencies.

Citizens have particularly blamed the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for widespread excavation work that has left even newly built roads destroyed.

The crisis extends beyond central districts. In Korangi, Landhi, Malir and Shah Faisal Colony, roads have reportedly disappeared beneath layers of debris and damaged asphalt, while sewage water mixed with broken road surfaces has intensified public hardship in Lyari, Ranchore Line and Shershah.

Western districts such as Orangi Town, Baldia Town and Gadap remain in equally poor condition despite the presence of elected local governments, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Traffic congestion has also worsened on major arteries, including University Road, MA Jinnah Road and Rashid Minhas Road, where prolonged development work and road digging continue without effective restoration.

Urban planners and residents have accused municipal authorities of poor coordination, weak oversight and misuse of public funds collected through road-cutting charges, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)