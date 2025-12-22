Peshawar [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): A man allegedly opened fire inside a house in the Township area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, killing three women, including his wife, and a 14-year-old boy. Another minor was left injured, according to a first information report (FIR), Dawn reported.

The injured boy, aged 17 years, was moved to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for treatment.

According to Dawn, the suspect was identified as a resident of Bizan Khel and fled the scene after the incident. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of one of the victim's relatives.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem. The Township police have launched raids to arrest the accused.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, Township police said.

Last week, Lahore police found that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had killed his wife and 19-year-old daughter.

DSP Usman Haider Gujjar was the head of the Kahna police circle (investigation) when he registered a kidnapping case about two months ago, saying that his wife and daughter went missing, Dawn reported.

The FIR stated that the DSP's wife and daughter went missing on September 27, while a formal application for the registration of the kidnapping case was submitted on October 18, The Express Tribune reported.

Following this, the police launched an investigation, after which a case was registered, and suspicions deepened when the victim's sister approached authorities, alleging possible involvement of the officer.

Forensic teams later recovered blood samples from the suspect's residence, including from a bed and a door. Laboratory results strengthened doubts, leading senior officers to confront the DSP during a high-level inquiry.

"After being presented with the forensic findings, the suspect confessed to the crime," a police officer said, as quoted by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

