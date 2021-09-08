Islamabad, Sep 8 (PTI) The Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday that it participated in a trilateral maritime exercise with the US and Germany in north Arabian Sea, aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies.

"Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR participated in a trilateral maritime exercise with American ship USS SHILOH and German Navy ship FGS BAYERN in the North Arabian Sea," it said in a statement.

It said that before this trilateral exercise, PNS ALAMGIR participated in a separate exercise with a US Navy ship.

The exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies and the exercise proved to be mutually rewarding in strengthening navy to navy relations, it said.

Pakistan Navy has always remained committed to maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, according to the statement.

