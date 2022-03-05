Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Following a strain in Pakistan's ties with the Western countries due to its stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf's visit to the UK next week has been called off by the British government on Friday without assigning any reason.

The NSA was scheduled to visit the UK next week. The visit was called off owing to Pakistan's policy towards the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, The News International reported.

The report also hinted that the reaction from the UK might be associated with the Pakistan government's response to the joint press release by the Islamabad-based heads of missions of the European Union countries, along with Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The joint press release on Tuesday had urged Pakistan to join them (the EU countries) in condemning Russia's actions and to voice support for "upholding the UN Charter and the founding principles of international law in Ukraine".

Pakistan expressed its dismay over the statement terming it undiplomatic and unacceptable. Asim Iftikhar, spokesman for the Foreign Office in his media interaction on Friday made it clear that Pakistan had taken note of the joint statement issued by a group of EU envoys posted in Islamabad.

The spokesman maintained, "We expressed concern over the statement because as I said that is not the way diplomacy should be practised, and I think they have realised," quoted The News International.

The spokesperson, however, denied that the cancellation of the NSA visit was linked to Pakistan's reaction to the EU press release.

Pakistan's relationship with the Western countries has taken a hit since the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow on the day Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine and the subsequent stance of Pakistan in United Nations resolutions against Russia where Pakistan abstained. (ANI)

